Head-To-Head Survey: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) vs. Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wingstop and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $199.68 million 19.20 $20.48 million $0.73 176.86 Potbelly $409.71 million 0.34 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -57.30

Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wingstop and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 5 13 0 2.72 Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $158.93, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Potbelly.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 12.73% -14.61% 16.48% Potbelly -15.81% -71.11% -9.83%

Summary

Wingstop beats Potbelly on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

