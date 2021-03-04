Head-To-Head Survey: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.41%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 20.61 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -23.29 Infinite Group $7.09 million 0.90 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -12.38% -6.11% Infinite Group -1.39% N/A -7.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Infinite Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions that are intended to deliver measurable results to small and medium sized businesses, government agencies and commercial enterprises. It provides managed services that include managing edge operations and implementing complex programs in advanced server management, desktop and server monitoring and remediation, help desk and call center, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and project management. The firm provides cloud computing solutions that include public and private cloud architectures along with hybrid scalable cloud hosting, server virtualization and desktop virtualization solutions. It also offers support to professional services organizations of software companies that need additional skilled resources when implementing solutions. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

