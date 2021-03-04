Head-To-Head Contrast: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94% RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $167.94, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.12 $2.47 billion $5.92 29.47 RESAAS Services $610,000.00 71.81 -$2.36 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats RESAAS Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

