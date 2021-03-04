Head-To-Head Comparison: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Albireo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and $22.32 billion 8.67 $8.32 billion $6.04 33.44 Albireo Pharma $9.64 million 68.35 -$62.72 million ($5.04) -6.84

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Albireo Pharma. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eli Lilly and and Albireo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and 0 4 10 1 2.80 Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus target price of $192.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus target price of $71.57, indicating a potential upside of 107.63%. Given Albireo Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and 24.01% 166.45% 15.18% Albireo Pharma -751.53% -71.22% -42.91%

Volatility & Risk

Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Albireo Pharma on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia. In addition, it offers immunology products for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis; oncology products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Eli Lilly and Company primarily has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AC Immune SA; Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation; ImmuNext, Inc.; Avidity Biosciences, Inc.; Duke Clinical Research Institute for the prevention of chronic heart failure and mortality after an acute myocardial infarction; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as an agreement with Junshi Biosciences to co-develop therapeutic antibodies for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

