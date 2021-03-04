HC Wainwright Raises Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $86.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.