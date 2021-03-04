HC Wainwright Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ZIOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $4.68 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

