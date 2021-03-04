HC Wainwright Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $18.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOLS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

