HC Wainwright Boosts Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target to $145.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $126.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $121.02 on Monday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $51,943,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Balchem by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

