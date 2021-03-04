Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.50 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.15 ($24.88).

freenet stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €19.00 ($22.35). 1,538,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.98 and its 200-day moving average is €17.49.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

