Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

