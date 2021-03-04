Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $80,379,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

