Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 9,281,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,861,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,967 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 962,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

