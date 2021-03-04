Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of HRGLF stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.