Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of HRGLF stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

