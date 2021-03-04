Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Hanger stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $886.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

