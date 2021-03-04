Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in FMC by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in FMC by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FMC by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

