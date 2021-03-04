Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

