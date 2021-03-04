Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,534 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,583.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

