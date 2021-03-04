Hancock Whitney Corp Has $503,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after buying an additional 171,218 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 66.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

