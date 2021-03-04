Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.