Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $51.16 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

