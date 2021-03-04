Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $839,422.44 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

