GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Short Interest Down 66.0% in February

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the January 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,421,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,208 shares of company stock worth $14,208,290 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

GWPH opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.86 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $217.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

