Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.41. 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GUKYF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

