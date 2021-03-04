Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

