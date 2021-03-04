GSX Techedu (GSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -228.97 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.