Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $80.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,194.48. 19,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,150.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,973.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

