Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

