Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,952,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,833,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.73. 4,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

