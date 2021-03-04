Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after buying an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.58. 20,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,724. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

