Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.23. 80,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,066 shares of company stock worth $3,125,316. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.