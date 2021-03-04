Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 7,087 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 283.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,222. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

