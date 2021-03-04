Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,349 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DHR traded down $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $213.71. 61,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.
In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
