Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,349 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $213.71. 61,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

