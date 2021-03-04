Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $62.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Groupon traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.18. Approximately 2,131,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,147,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Groupon by 83.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.