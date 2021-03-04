Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.