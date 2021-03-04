Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Insider Sells $1,472,500.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00.
Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.78. 139,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.
GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.
