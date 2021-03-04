Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Insider Sells $1,472,500.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.78. 139,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

