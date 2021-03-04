Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $35.73. 146,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,843.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,492 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,074 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

