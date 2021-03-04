Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the January 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

GRTS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

