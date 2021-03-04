Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 9.6%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price was down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 1,393,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,242,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Green Plains by 171.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $306,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

