Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.58.
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,725 shares of company stock worth $20,320,188 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after buying an additional 79,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
