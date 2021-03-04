Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,725 shares of company stock worth $20,320,188 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after buying an additional 79,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.