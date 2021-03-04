Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the January 28th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.