Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 17,055,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 36,269,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $285.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $164,782.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,308,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,762,894 shares of company stock worth $4,625,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

