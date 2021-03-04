Grace Capital Sells 800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

