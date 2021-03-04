Grace Capital Sells 367 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $305.09. 8,009,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,859,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.16.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.