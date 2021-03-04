Grace Capital Has $571,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

