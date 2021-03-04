Grace Capital Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The company has a market cap of $737.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,458,405 shares of company stock valued at $391,410,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

