Grace Capital Acquires New Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,013,801. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

