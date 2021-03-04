Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.80 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,499,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,782,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $606,735.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,968,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,996,673.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

