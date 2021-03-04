GoldFund (GFUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $677.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $74,365.64 and approximately $677.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006708 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005934 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

