Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GVYB remained flat at $$14.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858. Golden VY Bancshares has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

