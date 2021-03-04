Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GVYB remained flat at $$14.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858. Golden VY Bancshares has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.
Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile
