Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOGO opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $957.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.