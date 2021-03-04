Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOGO opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $957.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

